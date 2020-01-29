Canada panel urges taxes and domestic content rules for Netflix, other U.S. firms

Ottawa should require U.S. tech companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Facebook to collect the same taxes as Canadian companies and also be subject to the same requirements for supporting domestically produced content, a Canadian government-mandated panel recommended on Wednesday.
