Canada panel recommends pause on giving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to under-55s -CBC

OTTAWA, March 29 (Reuters) - A Canadian advisory panel on immunization is recommending that AstraZeneca PLC's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine should not be given to people under 55 for the time being, citing safety reasons, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Monday.

Last week Canada's federal health ministry said the vaccine was safe and would continue to be recommended for use. The ministry was not immediately available for comment on the CBC report.

