Canada panel makes initial recommendations on second COVID booster shot

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

An official Canadian panel has provided initial recommendations on the use of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for some Canadians as infections rise in many parts of the country, Health Canada said on Tuesday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended Canadian jurisdictions to prepare for the deployment of a second vaccine booster dose program over the coming weeks prioritizing people 80 years old and over and residents of long-term care.

The jurisdictions may also consider offering a second booster dose to people aged 70-79 years living in the community, NACI said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

