Canada Packers (TSX:CPKR) Price Target Increased by 12.18% to 22.31

The average one-year price target for Canada Packers (TSX:CPKR) has been revised to $22.31 / share. This is an increase of 12.18% from the prior estimate of $19.89 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.96% from the latest reported closing price of $20.86 / share.

Canada Packers Maintains 4.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.41%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 40K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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