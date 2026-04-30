Canada Packers Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Canada Packers Inc. (CPKR.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$43.8 million, or C$1.46 per share. This compares with C$34.1 million, or C$1.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to C$428.3 million from C$452.0 million last year.

Canada Packers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$43.8 Mln. vs. C$34.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.46 vs. C$1.15 last year. -Revenue: C$428.3 Mln vs. C$452.0 Mln last year.

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