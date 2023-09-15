Canada-owned Trans Mountain asks regulator to approve oil pipeline tolls despite shipper complaints

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Trans Mountain Corp [RIC:RIC:TMC.UL], the oil pipeline company owned by the Canadian government, asked a regulator on Thursday to approve the proposed tolls it wants to charge shippers, who have said they are too high.

In a filing to the Canada Energy Regulator, Trans Mountain also said the toll proposal would result in the pipeline operator absorbing two-thirds of the construction cost increases for its long-delayed expansion project.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

