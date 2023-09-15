News & Insights

US Markets

Canada-owned Trans Mountain asks regulator to approve oil pipeline tolls despite shipper complaints

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

September 15, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Trans Mountain Corp [RIC:RIC:TMC.UL], the oil pipeline company owned by the Canadian government, asked a regulator on Thursday to approve the proposed tolls it wants to charge shippers, who have said they are too high.

In a filing to the Canada Energy Regulator, Trans Mountain also said the toll proposal would result in the pipeline operator absorbing two-thirds of the construction cost increases for its long-delayed expansion project.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.