US Markets

Canada, others making clear to Russia that more Ukraine moves unacceptable - PM

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV

Canada is working with international partners to make very clear to Russia that any further moves against Ukraine are absolutely unacceptable, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada is working with international partners to make very clear to Russia that any further moves against Ukraine are absolutely unacceptable, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We are standing there with diplomatic responses, with sanctions, with a full press on the international stage to ensure that Russia respects the people of Ukraine, respects their choice to choose their governments," he told a briefing.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular