Canada, others making clear to Russia that more Ukraine moves unacceptable - PM

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada is working with international partners to make very clear to Russia that any further moves against Ukraine are absolutely unacceptable, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We are standing there with diplomatic responses, with sanctions, with a full press on the international stage to ensure that Russia respects the people of Ukraine, respects their choice to choose their governments," he told a briefing.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.