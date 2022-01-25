US Markets

Canada orders families of diplomats in Kyiv to leave temporarily

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada has ordered the families of diplomats in Kyiv to leave temporarily because of the Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The U.S. State Department announced Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine, saying military action by Russia could come at any time.

