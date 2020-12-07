Canada Orders 20 Mln Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From Moderna

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc., (MRNA) Monday said the Canadian Government increased its confirmed order commitment by 20 million doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1273, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 40 million doses.

"This increased supply agreement from the Canadian government today reaffirms the confidence in our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and we appreciate our collaboration with the Canadian government as with many other governments and other key partners around the world," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer.

Moderna said it remains on track to be able to start delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to help protect Canadians following regulatory approval by Canadian health authorities.

Moderna could ship its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as December if regulatory approval is granted this month.

Previously, Moderna said it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021, with 85 million-100 million of those available in the U.S. And 15 million-25 million of those available outside of the U.S.

Moderna said interim durability data from NIH-led phase 1 study showed that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 produced high levels of binding and neutralizing antibodies that declined slightly over time, but they remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination. The results were consistent across all age cohorts.

According to the company, the results showed that mRNA-1273 has the potential to provide durable humoral immunity, despite a slight expected decline in titers of binding and neutralizing antibodies.

