US Markets

Canada opposition party demands quick action from PM Trudeau's minority gov't

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

A small Canadian opposition party which could help keep the new minority government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power on Wednesday demanded quick action on two of its priorities.

OTTAWA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A small Canadian opposition party which could help keep the new minority government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power on Wednesday demanded quick action on two of its priorities.

New Democratic Party (NPD) leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters he wanted the ruling Liberals to back universal coverage for prescription drugs. He also insisted Trudeau drop an appeal against a court decision ordering compensation for indigenous children harmed by federal welfare policies.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular