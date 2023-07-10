News & Insights

US Markets

Canada opposes commercial seabed mining without environmental assessment, regulations

July 10, 2023 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada is against commercial seabed mining in international waters without a comprehensive understanding of its environmental impacts and a robust regulatory regime, the federal government said on Monday.

"In the absence of both a comprehensive understanding of seabed mining's environmental impacts and a robust regulatory regime, Canada supports a moratorium on commercial seabed mining in areas beyond national jurisdiction and will not support the provisional approval of a plan of work," the government said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Canadian government said it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a "rigorous regulatory structure" and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.