News & Insights

US Markets
IMO

Canada opens formal investigation into Imperial's oil sands tailings leak

May 04, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

By Nia Williams

May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's federal environment ministry on Thursday opened a formal investigation into a months-long tailings leak at Imperial Oil's IMO.TO Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta, signalling a potential prosecution.

Environment Canada is investigating a suspected contravention of the Fisheries Act, which prohibits the "deposit of a deleterious substance into water frequented by fish," or any place where such substances could enter fish-bearing water.

Tailings, a toxic mining by-product containing water, silt, residual bitumen and metals, have been seeping from Imperial's site since last May, angering local Indigenous communities who hunt and fish on the lands downstream of Canada's oil sands mines.

The federal government has been carrying out inspections of the site since it learned of the leak in early February, when the Alberta Energy Regulator issued an environmental protection order against Imperial.

In a statement, Environment Canada said an enforcement file generally moves from the inspection to investigation stage when officers start collecting evidence for a potential prosecution.

"In addition to the investigation, officers will continue to monitor the mitigation measures taken by Imperial Oil Ltd to prevent impacts to fish bearing water," Environment Canada said.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMO
XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.