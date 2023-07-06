News & Insights

Canada, Ontario to give up to C$15 bln in incentives for Stellantis-LGES battery plant

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 06, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government and Ontario said on Thursday they would together provide up to C$15 billion ($11.3 billion) in performance incentives for a Stellantis-LG Energy Solution (LGES) STLAM.MI, 363220.KS electric-vehicle battery plant being built in Windsor.

"Today's announcement will protect and create thousands of good-paying jobs for workers, including unionized jobs, as we establish an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain to strengthen the clean economy," the federal and provincial governments said in a joint statement.

($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

