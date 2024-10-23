Canada One Extends Private Placement Deadline

Canada One Mining (TSE:CONE) has released an update.

Canada One Mining Corp. has extended the closing of its private placement to December 10, 2024, aiming to use the funds for exploration, development, and other expenses. This move is part of the company’s strategy to grow and create value for investors as it focuses on its flagship Copper Dome project and the demand for critical metals.

For further insights into TSE:CONE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.