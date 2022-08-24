Canada on track to exceed lofty 2022 immigration target

By end of July this year, Canada had added more than 275,000 permanent residents, Fraser said on Wednesday.

"This puts us well on track to exceed our goal of 431,000 permanent residents over the course of this year," Fraser said.

With tighter border measures due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, Canada focused efforts on temporary residents already in the country to achieve a target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency.

Canada had also processed some 3.73 million temporary residency applications by July, compared with 2.97 million applications during the same period a year ago.

"What we're seeing right now is a record number of cases come in for applications and record productivity. But still the demand is exceeding our processing capacity for the time being," Fraser said.

Fraser said about 54% of applications were considered in backlog, and the new hires would help to process them and reduce wait times for fresh applicants.

