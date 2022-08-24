US Markets

Canada on track to exceed lofty 2022 immigration target

Contributors
end of July this year Reuters
Canada had added more than Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

Canada is on track to exceed its immigration goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people in 2022, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Wednesday.

By end of July this year, Canada had added more than 275,000 permanent residents, Fraser said on Wednesday.

"This puts us well on track to exceed our goal of 431,000 permanent residents over the course of this year," Fraser said.

With tighter border measures due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, Canada focused efforts on temporary residents already in the country to achieve a target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency.

Canada had also processed some 3.73 million temporary residency applications by July, compared with 2.97 million applications during the same period a year ago.

"What we're seeing right now is a record number of cases come in for applications and record productivity. But still the demand is exceeding our processing capacity for the time being," Fraser said.

Fraser said about 54% of applications were considered in backlog, and the new hires would help to process them and reduce wait times for fresh applicants.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular