Canada OKs Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose for 5 to 11 year olds

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's health ministry said on Friday it had authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N and BioNTech's 22UAy.DE coronavirus vaccine as a booster for children five to 11 years old.

