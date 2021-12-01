Canada officially excludes Boeing from C$19 bln fighter jet contract

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada has formally excluded Boeing Co BA.N from a multi-billion contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, the federal government said on Wednesday, but did not give a direct explanation.

The decision means only Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Sweden's Saab AB SAABb.ST are left in the race. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($14.8 billion).

Reuters reported the decision to bar Boeing on Nov 25, citing a defense source.

($1 = 1.2825 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.