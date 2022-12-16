Canada October wholesale trade up 2.1% on agricultural supplies

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 2.1% in October from September on the higher sales in the miscellaneous goods subsector, and in particular agricultural supplies, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were up in six out of seven subsectors, representing 98.5% of wholesale trade, while sales were higher in all ten provinces. Sales rose by 0.9% in volume terms. (Percent changes) Oct Oct Sep (rev) Sep (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade +2.1 +11.2 -0.2 +0.1 Wholesale trade ex-autos +2.2 +12.2 -0.5 -0.1 Wholesale inventories +0.6 +25.7 +1.3 +1.2 Sectors: Farm products -0.3 +14.4 Food/beverages/tobacco +0.6 +11.0 Personal/household +2.8 +6.0 Motor Vehicles and Parts +1.3 +6.0 Building materials/supplies +3.3 +8.1 Machinery/equipment +0.2 +15.9 Misc. +5.5 +18.8 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.3% increase in wholesale trade in October from September. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

