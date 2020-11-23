Canada October wholesale sales seen up 0.9% - StatsCan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade in October likely increased by 0.9% after rising 0.9% in September, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

The preliminary estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 53.0%, the agency said. It will release the official October data in mid-December.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

