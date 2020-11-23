US Markets

Canada October wholesale sales seen up 0.9% - StatsCan flash estimate

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian wholesale trade in October likely increased by 0.9% after rising 0.9% in September, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade in October likely increased by 0.9% after rising 0.9% in September, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

The preliminary estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 53.0%, the agency said. It will release the official October data in mid-December.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular