Canada October retail sales grew by 0.4%
Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% to $54.59 billion ($42.65 billion) in October, led by motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Sales increased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 50.9% of retail trade. In volume terms, sales edged up 0.2%.
Statscan said a flash estimate showed that sales in November were relatively unchanged.
(Percent changes)
Oct
Oct
Sept (rev) Sept(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
+0.4
+7.5
+1.9
+1.1 Excluding autos/parts -0.0
+6.8
+1.9
+1.0
NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.2% increase in overall sales in October, and for sales excluding autos to rise 0.2%.
($1=$1.28 Canadian)
