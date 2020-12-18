Canada October retail sales grew by 0.4%

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% to $54.59 billion ($42.65 billion) in October, led by motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales increased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 50.9% of retail trade. In volume terms, sales edged up 0.2%.

Statscan said a flash estimate showed that sales in November were relatively unchanged.

(Percent changes)

Oct

Oct

Sept (rev) Sept(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.4

+7.5

+1.9

+1.1 Excluding autos/parts -0.0

+6.8

+1.9

+1.0

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.2% increase in overall sales in October, and for sales excluding autos to rise 0.2%.

($1=$1.28 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

