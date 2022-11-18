US Markets

Canada October producer prices up 2.4% on petroleum products

November 18, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

    Nov 18 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 2.4% in October from September on higher prices for refined petroleum energy products, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The depreciating Canadian dollar continued to affect prices.
    The increase followed a downwardly revised 0.0% change September. Raw materials prices were up 1.3% in October, and were up 9.0% on the year.
    "If the CAD-USD exchange rate had remained the same from September to October, the overall IPPI would have increased 1.7% instead of 2.4%," Statscan said.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Oct   Sep(rev)  Sep(prev)    Oct   Sep(rev)  Sep(prev) 
 total            +2.4     0.0      +0.1      +10.1    +9.1      +9.0
 ex energy/petrol +0.9    +0.7      +0.4       +6.1    +5.9      +5.7 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev)    Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev) 
 total            +1.3    -3.1      -3.2       +9.0   +12.7     +11.0
 ex crude energy  +0.6    -3.1      -2.8       +1.8    +1.2      +1.5



   NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a 0.4% increase in producer prices in October from September.  
   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

