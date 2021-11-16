US Markets

Canada October producer prices seen up 1.3% on energy - Statscan flash estimate

Julie Gordon Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 1.3% in October from September, on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

The increase was mostly due to higher prices for refined petroleum energy products, which rose by 8.1%. The increase was partially attributable to a supply-demand imbalance for petroleum.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

