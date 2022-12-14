US Markets

Canada October factory sales up 2.8% on petroleum prices

December 14, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales rose by 2.8% in October from September as higher sales in petroleum and coal products, as well as food, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The sales in constant dollars were unchanged in October, indicating that the entire increase in current dollar sales was driven by higher prices, Statscan said. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were 3.1%.

Month/month change (%)

Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev) Sales

+2.8

+0.1

0.0 Sales ex-autos

+3.1

+0.5

+0.5 Inventories

+0.3

+1.1

+1.3 Unfilled orders

-0.0

+3.7

+1.5 New orders

-2.7

+3.9

+0.1

Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.68

1.73

1.73

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

