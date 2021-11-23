Canada October factory sales most likely rose 4.1% - Statscan

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 4.1% in October, driven mostly by higher sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 60.0%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 91.5%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, editing by Dale Smith)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.