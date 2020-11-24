Canada October factory sales likely up 0.6% -Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales in October most likely rose by 0.6% on higher sales of petroleum and other resources, following a 1.5% gain in September, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released on Tuesday.

The agency said the preliminary estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 57.8%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa; editing by Jason Neely)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.