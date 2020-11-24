US Markets

Canada October factory sales likely up 0.6% -Statscan flash estimate

Julie Gordon Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canadian manufacturing sales in October most likely rose by 0.6% on higher sales of petroleum and other resources, following a 1.5% gain in September, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released on Tuesday.

The agency said the preliminary estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 57.8%.

