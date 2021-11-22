Canada Oct wholesale trade most likely rose 1.4% - Statscan flash estimate

US Markets

Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 1.4% in October from September, led by higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 48.8%. The final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 86.0%.

