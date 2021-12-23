Canada Oct GDP up 0.8% as manufacturing rebounds
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.8% in October over September, Statistics Canada said on Thursday, as the manufacturing sector rebounded. Preliminary data indicated GDP had increased by 0.3% in November.
The goods-producing sector posted a gain of 1.6%, while the service-producing sector edged up by 0.6%. (Changes in percent)
Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Oct yr/yr All industries +0.8
+0.2
+0.1
+3.8 Goods
+1.6
-0.3
-0.6
+3.1 Services
+0.6
+0.4
+0.4
+4.1
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.8% increase for October GDP.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)
