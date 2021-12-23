Canada Oct GDP up 0.8% as manufacturing rebounds

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.8% in October over September, Statistics Canada said on Thursday, as the manufacturing sector rebounded. Preliminary data indicated GDP had increased by 0.3% in November.

The goods-producing sector posted a gain of 1.6%, while the service-producing sector edged up by 0.6%. (Changes in percent)

Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Oct yr/yr All industries +0.8

+0.2

+0.1

+3.8 Goods

+1.6

-0.3

-0.6

+3.1 Services

+0.6

+0.4

+0.4

+4.1

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.8% increase for October GDP.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.