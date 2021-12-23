US Markets

Canada Oct GDP up 0.8% as manufacturing rebounds

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

The Canadian economy grew by 0.8% in October over September, Statistics Canada said on Thursday, as the manufacturing sector rebounded. Preliminary data indicated GDP had increased by 0.3% in November.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.8% in October over September, Statistics Canada said on Thursday, as the manufacturing sector rebounded. Preliminary data indicated GDP had increased by 0.3% in November.

The goods-producing sector posted a gain of 1.6%, while the service-producing sector edged up by 0.6%. (Changes in percent)

Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Oct yr/yr All industries +0.8

+0.2

+0.1

+3.8 Goods

+1.6

-0.3

-0.6

+3.1 Services

+0.6

+0.4

+0.4

+4.1

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.8% increase for October GDP.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular