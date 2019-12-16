US Markets

Canada Oct budget deficit widens, preliminary data show

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada posted a budget deficit of C$3.25 billion ($2.44 billion) in October, up from a C$1.11-billion deficit in the same month last year, preliminary data from the federal finance ministry showed on Monday.

