Canada nuclear plant near Toronto set for C$2 bln refurbishment

Refurbishment would extend life of plant by 30 years

Project to create 11,000 jobs in construction phase

Adds details from statement in paragraphs 2, 4, 7, background in 5-6

OTTAWA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's Ontario province on Tuesday announced a C$2-billion ($1.5 billion) refurbishment of a nuclear power station near Toronto that would extend the aging plant's life by 30 years as the country bids to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Provincial government-owned Ontario Power Generation (OPG) will initiate planning and other pre-construction work for the Pickering nuclear-generating station this year and the project is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, Ontario's Energy Minister Todd Smith said in a statement.

"The refurbishment of Pickering would create thousands of new jobs and help produce at least another 30 years of safe, reliable and clean electricity," Smith said.

The project is expected to create about 11,000 jobs during construction and about 6,400 jobs after completion.

Canada is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, and generating electricity from non-emitting sources like nuclear is touted to be a key part of that plan.

The country is also investing in new nuclear technology called small modular reactors (SMR) that are seen as efficient, quicker to build, and a way to shift away from fossil fuels.

After refurbishment, the Pickering plant is expected to produce a total of 2,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 2 million homes, according Ontario's energy ministry.

($1 = 1.3419 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.