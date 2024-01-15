Canada November wholesale trade up 0.9% on autos, building materials

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade grew by 0.9% in November from October on the higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, as well as the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Sales were up in four out of seven subsectors, representing 59.3% of wholesale trade, while sales were up in six of the ten provinces. Sales increased by 0.6% in volume terms. (Percent changes) Nov Nov Oct (rev) Oct (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade +0.9 -0.2 -0.3 -0.5 Wholesale trade ex-autos +0.4 -2.0 -0.1 -0.4 Wholesale inventories -1.5 +1.5 +1.5 +1.1 Sectors: Farm products -7.6 +4.1 Food/beverages/tobacco -0.3 +0.8 Personal/household +1.5 +1.0 Motor Vehicles and Parts +3.3 +8.7 Building materials/supplies +1.8 +0.9 Machinery/equipment -0.1 -0.4 Misc. +0.2 -14.1 NOTE: Figures in the table exclude petroleum and oilseeds sales. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

