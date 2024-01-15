News & Insights

Canada November wholesale trade up 0.9% on autos, building materials

January 15, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade grew by 0.9% in November from October  on the higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, as well as the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
    Sales were up in four out of seven subsectors, representing 59.3% of wholesale trade, while sales were up in six of the ten provinces. Sales increased by 0.6% in volume terms.

      
  
  (Percent changes)
                               Nov       Nov     Oct (rev)  Oct (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             +0.9       -0.2      -0.3       -0.5
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    +0.4       -2.0      -0.1       -0.4
  Wholesale inventories       -1.5       +1.5      +1.5       +1.1
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               -7.6       +4.1
  Food/beverages/tobacco      -0.3       +0.8        
  Personal/household          +1.5       +1.0
  Motor Vehicles and Parts    +3.3       +8.7
  Building materials/supplies +1.8       +0.9
  Machinery/equipment         -0.1       -0.4  
  Misc.                       +0.2      -14.1
 
  
 
    NOTE: Figures in the table exclude petroleum and oilseeds sales. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
