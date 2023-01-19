US Markets

Canada November wholesale trade up 0.5% on autos

January 19, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.5% in November from October on the higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
    Sales were up in two out of seven subsectors, representing 37.8% of wholesale trade, while sales were higher in five of the ten provinces. Sales rose by 0.1% in volume terms.

      
  
  (Percent changes)
                               Nov       Nov     Oct (rev)  Oct (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             +0.5       +8.4      +1.9       +2.1
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    -1.2       +7.2      +2.0       +2.2
  Wholesale inventories       -0.5      +20.2      +1.2       +0.6
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               -2.7      +26.1
  Food/beverages/tobacco      -1.8       +9.7        
  Personal/household          -0.0       +0.7
  Motor Vehicles and Parts   +10.1      +15.3
  Building materials/supplies -1.6       +0.4
  Machinery/equipment         +2.0      +14.6   
  Misc.                       -5.1       +6.3
 
  
 
    NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

