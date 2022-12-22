Canada November wholesale trade most likely up 1.9% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 1.9% in November from October, largely reflecting higher sales in the motor vehicles and parts subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

This estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 56.2%. The average final response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 85.1%.

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.