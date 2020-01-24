US Markets

Canada November retail sales up 0.9% on higher sales of autos

Canadian retail sales were up 0.9% in November from October at C$51.48 billion ($39.19 billion), on stronger sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as food and beverage stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

