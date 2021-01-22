US Markets

Canada November retail sales rose 1.3%

Canadian retail sales grew by 1.3% in November to C$55.19 billion ($43.46 billion), their seventh consecutive monthly gain, on higher sales of food and drink, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales were up in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 53.4% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales rose by 1.2%.

(Percent changes)

Nov

Nov

Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+1.3

+7.5

+0.1

+0.4 Excluding autos/parts +2.1

+9.0

-0.2

-0.0

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.1% increase in overall sales in November, and for sales to rise 0.3% excluding autos.

($1=$1.27 Canadian)

