Canada November retail sales rose 1.3%
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 1.3% in November to C$55.19 billion ($43.46 billion), their seventh consecutive monthly gain, on higher sales of food and drink, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Sales were up in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 53.4% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales rose by 1.2%.
(Percent changes)
Nov
Nov
Oct(rev) Oct(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
+1.3
+7.5
+0.1
+0.4 Excluding autos/parts +2.1
+9.0
-0.2
-0.0
NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.1% increase in overall sales in November, and for sales to rise 0.3% excluding autos.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
