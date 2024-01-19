News & Insights

US Markets

Canada November retail sales down 0.2% on groceries; seen up 0.8% in December

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

January 19, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 0.2% in November from October at C$66.61 billion ($49.36 billion), led by decreases at food and beverage retailers, as well as general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely up 0.8% in December, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In November, sales were down in four of nine subsectors, representing 43.5% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.2%.

(Percent changes)

Nov

Nov

Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-0.2

+1.8

+0.5

+0.7 Excluding autos/parts -0.5

+0.1

+0.4

+0.6

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast November retail sales to be unchanged, and to be down 0.1% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3494 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/RETAIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.