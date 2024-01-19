Canada November retail sales down 0.2% on groceries; seen up 0.8% in December

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 0.2% in November from October at C$66.61 billion ($49.36 billion), led by decreases at food and beverage retailers, as well as general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely up 0.8% in December, the agency said in a flash estimate.
In November, sales were down in four of nine subsectors, representing 43.5% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.2%.
(Percent changes)
Nov
Nov
Oct(rev) Oct(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
-0.2
+1.8
+0.5
+0.7 Excluding autos/parts -0.5
+0.1
+0.4
+0.6
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast November retail sales to be unchanged, and to be down 0.1% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3494 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/RETAIL
