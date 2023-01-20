Canada November retail sales down 0.1% on food, seen up 0.5% in December

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales edged down by 0.1% in November from October at C$61.79 billion ($45.85 billion), on lower sales at food and beverage stores, as well as building material and garden equipment and supply dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to rise by 0.5% in December, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales decreased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 47.4% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.4%.

(Percent changes)

Nov

Nov

Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-0.1

+5.2

+1.3

+1.4 Excluding autos/parts -0.6

+6.5

+1.6

+1.7

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. ($1=$1.3476 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

