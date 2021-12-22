Canada November factory sales most likely rose 3.1%

US Markets

Canadian factory sales most likely rose 3.1% in November, driven mostly by higher sales in the primary metal, transportation equipment, and petroleum and coal products industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 51.4%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 92.8%.

