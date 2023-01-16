Canada November factory sales flat on autos

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales were flat in November from October as higher sales in motor vehicles and fabricated metals were offset by lower sales in chemicals and petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 0.7%.

Month/month change (%)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Sales

-0.0

+2.4

+2.8 Sales ex-autos

-0.7

+2.8

+3.1 Inventories

-0.5

+0.3

+0.3 Unfilled orders

-0.8

-0.7

-0.0 New orders

-0.3

-4.6

-2.7

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.68

1.69

1.68

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% increase in factory sales in November from October.

(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

