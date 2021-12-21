Canada Nov wholesale trade most likely rose 1.4% - Statscan flash estimate

Corrects number in headline to 2.7% from 1.4%

OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 2.7% in November from October, led by higher sales in the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 48.6%. The final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 85.5%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

