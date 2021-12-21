US Markets

Canada Nov wholesale trade most likely rose 1.4% - Statscan flash estimate

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alec Jacobson

Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 2.7% in November from October, led by higher sales in the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

Corrects number in headline to 2.7% from 1.4%

OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 2.7% in November from October, led by higher sales in the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 48.6%. The final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 85.5%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular