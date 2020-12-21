Canada Nov wholesale sales seen rising 1.0% - StatsCan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale sales in November most likely rose by 1.0% after a similar 1.0% increase in October, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

The agency said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 55.2% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 88.9%, it added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Dale Smith)

