Canada Nov wholesale sales seen rising 1.0% - StatsCan flash estimate

Canadian wholesale sales in November most likely rose by 1.0% after a similar 1.0% increase in October, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

The agency said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 55.2% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 88.9%, it added.

