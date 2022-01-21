Canada Nov retail sales up 0.7% on gasoline, building materials

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose 0.7% to C$58.08 billion ($46.40 billion) in November, on higher sales at gasoline stations, and building materials and gardening equipment and supplies dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. December's sales most likely fell 2.1% it added in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 63.8% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales edged up 0.2%.

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 1.2% increase in overall sales in November, and for sales excluding autos to rise 1.3%.

