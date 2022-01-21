Canada Nov retail sales up 0.7% on gasoline, building materials

US Markets

Canadian retail sales rose 0.7% to C$58.08 billion ($46.40 billion) in November, on higher sales at gasoline stations, and building materials and gardening equipment and supplies dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. December's sales most likely fell 2.1% it added in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 63.8% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales edged up 0.2%.

(Percent changes)

Nov

Nov

Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.7

+4.4

+1.5

+1.6 Excluding autos/parts +1.1

+5.7

+1.3

+1.3

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 1.2% increase in overall sales in November, and for sales excluding autos to rise 1.3%.

($1=$1.2518 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau +1647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

