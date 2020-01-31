Canada Nov GDP up 0.1% offsetting previous month's decline

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy edged up by 0.1% in November as increases in utilities as a result of a cold weather snap helped to offset the effects of a rail strike, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% increase, while the service-producing sector also grew by 0.1%. (Changes in percent) Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Nov yr/yr All industries +0.1 -0.1 -0.1 +1.5 Goods +0.1 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3 Services +0.1 0.0 0.0 +2.1 NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast no change for November GDP. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson) ((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; +1 613 235 6745))

