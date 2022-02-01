US Markets

Canada Nov GDP rose 0.6%, Q4 seen up 6.3%

The Canadian economy grew by 0.6% in November as both goods-producing and service-producing sectors gained on the month, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. It also released a flash estimate showing fourth quarter GDP had most likely grown at an annualized rate of 6.3%.

The goods-producing sector expanded by 0.5% increase, while the service-producing sector grew by 0.6%. (Changes in percent)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Nov yr/yr All industries +0.6

+0.8

+0.8

+3.8 Goods

+0.5

+1.4

+1.6

+2.4 Services

+0.6

+0.6

+0.6

+4.3

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.3% increase in November GDP from October.

