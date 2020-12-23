Canada Nov factory sales seen falling 0.4% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales in November most likely fell 0.4% after a 0.3% increase in October, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Wednesday.

The agency said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 56.7% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 89.5%, it added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Julie Gordon)

