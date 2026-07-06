Canada Nickel Sign MOU With RWE Supply & Trading For Low-carbon Steel, Nickel Partnership

(RTTNews) - Canada Nickel Co. Inc. (CNC.V) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with RWE AG (RWEOY, RWE.DE) Supply & Trading GmbH.

The agreement supports the commercialization of low-carbon intermediate stainless and alloy steel products from its wholly owned Net Zero Metals subsidiary, using feedstock from the company's Crawford Nickel Project.

The partnership covers Europe and North America.

The agreement gives Canada Nickel access to RWE Supply & Trading's European and U.S. customer base, carbon trading capabilities, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) expertise, and product structuring capabilities.

The companies are targeting to sign a definitive agreement later in 2026.

RWE AB is currently trading 0.59% lesser at EUR 57.48 on the XETRA.

Canada Nickel Co. is currently trading 2.88% higher at CAD 1.4300 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.