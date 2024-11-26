Canada Nickel Reaches Key Milestone in Project Development

Canada Nickel Company (TSE:CNC) has released an update.

Canada Nickel Company has made significant progress by filing the Impact Statement for its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, keeping it on track for a construction decision in 2025. The company has engaged extensively with Indigenous communities to ensure the project’s development is sustainable and beneficial for the entire region.

