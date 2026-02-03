Canada Nickel (CNIKF) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 2.42

The average one-year price target for Canada Nickel (OTCPK:CNIKF) has been revised to $2.42 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $2.18 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.22 to a high of $2.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 160.66% from the latest reported closing price of $0.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Nickel. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNIKF is 0.93%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 658K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 630K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNIKF by 18.62% over the last quarter.

LIMI - Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNIKF by 22.57% over the last quarter.

Coston, McIsaac & Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

