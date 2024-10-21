News & Insights

Canada Nickel Boosts Leadership with New Board Appointment

October 21, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

Canada Nickel Company (TSE:CNC) has released an update.

Canada Nickel Company has appointed Julian Ovens to its Board of Directors, bringing his extensive experience from Rio Tinto, BHP, and government roles to help advance the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. Meanwhile, Mike Cox retires from the board but continues to lead the company’s subsidiary, NetZero Metals Inc. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s leadership as it progresses towards critical project milestones.

