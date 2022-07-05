Canada-Newfoundland oil regulator charges Exxon-owned Hibernia for 2019 oil spill

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 5 (Reuters) - A Canadian oil regulator said on Tuesday it has charged Hibernia, an offshore oil company owned by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, Chevron Corp CVX.N and Suncor Energy SU.TO, in relation to 2019 oil spill.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Petroleum Board laid three charges for the spill, including that Hibernia did not ensure that its work would not cause pollution and that it failed to follow its processes for managing risks.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

