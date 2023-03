OTTAWA, March 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi that Canada will never tolerate any form of foreign interference in its internal affairs, according to a statement from Joly on Friday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

